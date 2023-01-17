ELKHART — The JCPenney location in Concord Mall is slated for closure months after the legal battle for ownership of the mall wrapped up.
The anchor store is set to close by May after liquidation is started in February, the company confirmed to news outlets. The local closure follows the announcement of roughly 150 JCPenney locations – including eight in Indiana – that were to be closed nationwide at the time the company went into Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2020.
