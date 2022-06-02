ELKHART — The namesake of Ivy Tech’s new robotics lab hopes the high-tech facility will help Elkhart avoid becoming the next Detroit.

The college on Wednesday unveiled the Larry and Judy Garatoni Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Automation, a 10,000-square-foot facility on the Elkhart campus. The $3.8 million lab has been in operation for about 10 months but the grand opening was the first time many attendees had been inside.

