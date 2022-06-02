From left, Sue Ellspermann, president, Ivy Tech Community College, and Jason Lippert, president / CEO, Lippert Components Inc., talk with Juan M. Lopez, dean of the Ivy Tech School of Advanced Manufacturing, as they look over some of the displays Wednesday at the official opening of the Larry and Judy Garatoni Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Automation.
Sue Ellspermann, president, Ivy Tech Community College, addresses the crowd gathered to celebrate the official opening Wednesday of the Larry and Judy Garatoni Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Automation.
From left, Sue Ellspermann, president, Ivy Tech Community College, and Jason Lippert, president / CEO, Lippert Components Inc., talk with Juan M. Lopez, dean of the Ivy Tech School of Advanced Manufacturing, as they look over some of the displays Wednesday at the official opening of the Larry and Judy Garatoni Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Automation.
Elkhart Truth photo / J. Tyler Klassen
Ivy Tech Community College trustee Larry Garatoni speaks Wednesday during the official opening of the Larry and Judy Garatoni Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Automation at the Elkhart campus.
Elkhart Truth photo/ J. Tyler Klassen
Sue Ellspermann, president, Ivy Tech Community College, addresses the crowd gathered to celebrate the official opening Wednesday of the Larry and Judy Garatoni Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Automation.
Elkhart Truth photo/ J. Tyler Klassen
Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson (left) talks with an attendee Wednesday at the official opening of the Larry and Judy Garatoni Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Automation.
Elkhart Truth photo/ J. Tyler Klassen
Ivy Tech Community College trustee Larry Garatoni speaks during the official opening Wednesday of the Larry and Judy Garatoni Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Automation.
ELKHART — The namesake of Ivy Tech’s new robotics lab hopes the high-tech facility will help Elkhart avoid becoming the next Detroit.
The college on Wednesday unveiled the Larry and Judy Garatoni Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Automation, a 10,000-square-foot facility on the Elkhart campus. The $3.8 million lab has been in operation for about 10 months but the grand opening was the first time many attendees had been inside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.