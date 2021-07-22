ELKHART — An Elkhart woman is accused of driving while intoxicated with five children in the vehicle.
Jasmine Creal, 25, was arrested Tuesday on preliminary charges of reckless driving and three counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. An Indiana State Police trooper stopped Creal’s vehicle after she allegedly passed him on the U.S. 20 bypass at more than 100 mph.
(1) comment
Something I don't understand - why 3 counts of D.W.I. ?
