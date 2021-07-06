Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
ELKHART — The South Bend Public Transportation Corp. (Transpo) and the Interurban Trolley on Tuesday announced the expansion of the mobile ticketing program with Token Transit.
Beginning Wednesday, electronic validation for Token Transit mobile passes will be included and expanded to include all Transpo fixed route, Access paratransit service and Interurban Trolley fixed route services.
