Interurban trolley file

Starting Wednesday, in addition to having access to Transpo fixed route passes, riders will also be able to purchase Access passes and Interurban Trolley passes through Token Transit.

 Elkhart Truth file photo

ELKHART — The South Bend Public Transportation Corp. (Transpo) and the Interurban Trolley on Tuesday announced the expansion of the mobile ticketing program with Token Transit.

Beginning Wednesday, electronic validation for Token Transit mobile passes will be included and expanded to include all Transpo fixed route, Access paratransit service and Interurban Trolley fixed route services.

