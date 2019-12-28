Intersection reopens following Hotel Elkhart work

ELKHART – The intersection of Main and Marion streets in downtown Elkhart has reopened following improvements to the adjacent Hotel Elkhart.
The intersection had been closed since early November to allow for the reconstruction of Marion Street, which will serve as the main entrance to the renovated hotel, the city said. During this reconstruction, new sanitary sewer service was constructed from Main Street, requiring the relocation of underground electric lines and the construction of new water service to the building.
With the underground work completed, crews will focus on finishing the new pavement, curbs and sidewalks along Marion Street. Marion Street is anticipated to reopen to traffic by Feb.1.
In addition to the improvements being completed by private developer Cressy & Everett, the city has made several public improvements to complement the new development.
These include repairs and new lighting at the city-owned Marion Street Parking Garage, the opening of Hug Street along the south side of the garage, reconstruction of the Sage Lot which offers public parking to the rear of the hotel, reconstruction of the Main Street sidewalk to allow for outdoor seating, as well as the reconstruction of Marion Street.
Once completed, the 93-room boutique hotel will include a first-floor taproom, a South Bend Chocolate Company Café, and a renovated, ninth-floor Athenian Ballroom.
Cressy & Everett said it expects the hotel and restaurants to open in mid-2020.
