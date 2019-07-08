Input sought on Central Plaza green space design

ELKHART — With preliminary designs completed for the new green space at Civic Plaza and Central Park, the city is again seeking community feedback.
Plans for the newly named “Central Plaza” include two buildings along Franklin Street, an enlarged plaza and the addition of several new elements to the park, while the number of parking spots will decrease – and all be underground.
The goal for the project, which will be completed in three phases, is to facilitate better use of the space – both daily and during events – and to create a vibrant civic gathering place, according to the Mayor’s Office.
Among the most popular new features are the green space improvements, which will be made during phase one of the construction, the city said.
The preliminary design for the green space will be unveiled at a public meeting at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the Common Council Chambers at City Hall, 229 S. Second St.
Representatives of urban design team Rundell Ernstberger Associates, along with city staff, will be available at the open house to answer questions and collect feedback. REA will then incorporate this feedback into a final design concept, which will be presented at a forthcoming meeting of the Elkhart Redevelopment Commission.
According to the Mayor’s Office, hundreds of community members have participated in public input sessions, stakeholder meetings and online surveys since the process began in August.
Construction on phase one is anticipated to begin by the end of this year.
More information is available at www.elkhartcivicplaza.com.
