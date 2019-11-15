IHOP coming to Elkhart

ELKHART — A former Culver’s restaurant site in Elkhart will become an IHOP, real estate broker Bradley Co. announced Thursday.
The price of the sale of the property at 2726 Emerson Drive on the city’s north side was not disclosed.
Therese Geise with Bradley represented the seller. The buyer, Dimension Development Partners LLC, was represented by Mid-America Real Estate Group.
The 4,605-square-foot site features space that can be used for retail/restaurant purposes, the company said.
Located in Elkhart’s newest and largest retail corridor, the site’s neighboring businesses include Walmart Super Center, Aldi’s, Ross, Shoe Carnival, Christopher & Banks and McAlister’s Deli. Nearly 90,00 people live within a five-mile radius, the company said.
“This recent transaction highlights the diversity of experience in our Elkhart office, with our brokers representing all product types, ranging from retail to office to industrial,” said John Jessen, vice president of brokerage. “As we continue to monitor the local economic climate, transactions of this nature demonstrate how Elkhart is favorably situated to attract investment, given its strategic location and growth profile.”
