ELKHART — Restoration of a fountain and statue honoring the city’s founder after they were damaged by a car crash more than two years ago shows how much the city values its history and continues to celebrate its entrepreneurial spirit, community leaders said Monday.
“I’m just ecstatic,” Eric Trotter, the city’s acting director for Development Services, said after the rededication ceremony. “I think this just represents what we can do as a community when we all get together.”
Trotter was credited with organizing the effort, which he said was made possible by many different organizations and individuals in the community. Landscaping and street lamps were added in the restoration.
The statue, honoring Havilah Beardsley, was erected in 1913. Beardsley was credited with several firsts, including construction of the first sawmill in 1831 and laying out the original plat in 1932. He died in 1856.
A marble bench and the fountain surrounding the statue were damaged in April 2017 when a vehicle crashed into the monument during a police chase.
Todd Zeiger, director of the Northern Regional Office of Indiana Landmarks, said the site was a “somewhat hidden gem” of the community that should be preserved for future generations.
Ann Linley, chair of the Elkhart Historic & Cultural Preservation Commission, said restoration of the monument could be the start of a “bigger vision” that preserves and celebrates the city’s past for future generations.
“Whether we are talking about an architectural jewel like Ruthmere or the Selmer factory that now serves a new need, our city is filled with unique places that help define Elkhart,” Linley said.
The ceremony recognizes not just the restoration and preservation of the fountain but the part of Elkhart’s story created by Beardsley, she said.
“Elkhart has many more stories just waiting to be told,” Linley said.
Mayor Tim Neese said the city could be proud of the finished result and the entrepreneurial spirit embodied the Beardsley.
“Isn’t this something?” he said as those who attended the ceremony got a closer look of the work.
Glad they restored the fountain and a piece of history. But, come on Eric trotter....for $60,000, was there no room in that budget for a $20 bottle of Iron out or even $30 for a few bags of water softener with rust prevention? The ugly orange rust stains really take away from the white marble?
