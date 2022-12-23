ELKHART — A passenger was killed and the driver was injured when their vehicle slid on ice and collided with a semi, police said.
Breannia Papet, 17, of Elkhart, was transported with head and pelvic injuries to Elkhart General Hospital, where she later died, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said.
The crash occurred about 9:02 p.m. Thursday on C.R. 18 (East Hively Avenue) between Keltner Road and Clayton Avenue, police said.
Jason Haywood, 20, of Elkhart, was driving west in a 2008 Nissan Altima while Tony Hajicek, 62, of Elkhart was driving east in a 2019 Peterbilt 579. Haywood lost control on the ice and slid into the eastbound lanes, colliding with the semi.
The Altima sustained heavy front-end and passenger-side damage; the truck had heavy front and passenger side damage.
Haywood also was transported by ambulance to the hospital with head and chest injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured, the report said.
Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.
