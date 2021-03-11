ELKHART — Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) will begin raising the water level upstream of the Elkhart Hydroelectric Plant starting Monday.
The reservoir was lowered 2 feet in December as part of an annual effort to reduce ice buildup and upstream flooding. The reservoir will slowly be raised about 6 inches per day over a three- to four-day period to its normal spring and summer time operating level.
