I&M to raise reservoir level in Eklhart

ELKHART — Indiana Michigan Power will start its annual raising of the water level upstream of the Elkhart hydroelectric plant on Monday.
The reservoir on the St. Joseph River will be raised slowly, about 6 inches per day over a four-day period, to its normal spring and summer operating level, the Fort Wayne-based utility said Tuesday. The reservoir was lowered in December to help reduce ice buildup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.