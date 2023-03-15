II&M to raise reservoir level at Elkhart hydroelectric plant

Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) on Monday plans to start raising the water level on the St. Joseph River upstream of the Elkhart Hydroelectric Generating Station.

 Elkhart Truth file photo

ELKHART — Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) on Monday will begin raising the water level upstream of the Elkhart Hydroelectric Plant on the St. Joseph River

The reservoir was lowered 2 feet in December to reduce ice buildup and flooding upstream.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.