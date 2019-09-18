I&M to cut power downtown

ELKHART — Indiana Michigan Power plans to connect the recently completed Harrison Street substation to serve downtown Elkhart on Sunday.
To make the connection, I&M will transfer service from an existing 1950s-era substation to the nearby Harrison substation. Transferring the energy safely and efficiently will require a power outage of up to two hours affecting a limited portion of downtown Elkhart.
The outage will take place beginning at 4 pm. Sunday.
“Safety is the top priority for our crews and the public during this type of outage, and daylight hours provide the highest level of safety,” the utility said. “The date and time for the outage were decided upon after discussions with Elkhart public safety officials and reviewing schedules for downtown events, churches and businesses. I&M worked closely with city safety and traffic officials to plan traffic control during the outage.”
I&M customer service representatives have been communicating with customers individually to discuss the outage and steps customers can take to prepare. Information cards regarding the outage have been provided to local businesses and all affected customers will be informed via a phone message prior to the outage.
I&M has worked for the past five years rebuilding the downtown Elkhart underground infrastructure to enhance reliability and safety of service to customers, the utility said. Crews replaced miles of aging cables with new cable, built new underground vaults and have added state-of-the-art monitoring devices to detect potential problems before they occur.
The work is included in the Elkhart Network Improvement Project – a $44 million investment into the underground distribution network.
More information about the project is available at www.IndianaMichiganPower.com/Elkhart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.