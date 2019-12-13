I&M to begin lowering Elkhart reservoir

ELKHART — Indiana Michigan Power will start the annual drawdown of the St. Joseph River upstream of the Johnson Street dam in Elkhart on Dec. 16, the company said in a release.
The water level will be lowered 2 feet over about four days with the aim of reducing the potential for ice buildup at the Six Span Bridge, upstream at C.R. 17. The water level will be restored to its normal level in early spring.
Those living along the St. Joseph River up to 8 miles upstream of the dam “may wish to make note of this in case there is any work they would like to finish along the river bank before the level rises back to its normal level,” the utility said.
The dam at Johnson Street, what Fort Wayne-based I&M calls the Elkhart Hydroelectric Generating Station, is one of six hydroelectric plants operated by the company along the St. Joseph River. The facility has a capacity of 3.44 megawatts, the equivalent of serving about 3,500 homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.