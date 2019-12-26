ELKHART — It’s the only place ice is cherished in the city of Elkhart.
When the summer ends and the cold weather kicks in, crews fill the Nibco Water and Ice Park with 5 inches of ice and then polishes it with a Zamboni for a result that’s become a popular family outing.
“We have people from St. Joe County that come over, and even people as far away as California when they come and visit,” park manager Ron Summers said.
Hundreds flock to the outdoor ice rink next to the riverwalk to enjoy one of winter’s little pleasures.
With 11 years under its belt already and growing in popularity every year, the Nibco Water and Ice Park has plans for a big future.
Hopes to expand the property are in the city’s five-year plan, Summers said, and they plan to begin with the concessions building.
He said 800 people were on the property at one time over the weekend, despite a maximum capacity in the ice skating area of just 500. The ticket line filled the area behind it almost entirely, and unseasonably warm weather kept skaters coming back the first half of the week.
With that number of people, ample skates, space for employees and additional ticket-taking spaces become necessary. While no information on the expansion is available yet, Summers and his well-trained staff are awaiting not only an expanded building but a possible overhaul of their beloved ice rink.
