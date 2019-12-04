ELKHART — Downtown Elkhart will burst with holiday cheer on Saturday as the City of Elkhart, Elkhart Parks and Recreation, Elkhart Education Foundation and Downtown Merchant Alliance join forces to present a full day of festive fun.
To kick off the day, breakfast will be held with Santa and his helpers at the Central Fire Station from 8 a.m. to noon. Children will receive a free picture with Santa as well as a hat and gloves.
The event is $2 for adults and free to children with the donation of a canned-good item.
After breakfast, Santa will head over to the Lerner Theatre lobby from noon to 5 p.m. for another photo opportunity for families to tour the Premier Arts Festival of Trees.
Several downtown merchants will ring in the holidays by participating in an open house at 10 a.m. Guests will be welcomed with holiday shopping specials, activities for children and light refreshments.
The Ugly Sweater Run and Stroll will take place at 3 p.m., with the run beginning at 3 p.m. and the stroll beginning at 3:05 p.m. This event will be hosted by the nonprofit Elkhart Education Foundation.
Prizes will be given for ugliest sweater, most creative holiday outfit, fastest male and female, and best-dressed canine.
“The tackiest event in town never fails to be great fun,” said Ashley Boling Molyneaux, the foundation’s director. “Take pics with our live reindeer and warm-up with cookies and cocoa; all the makings of a fabulous kickoff to the holiday season.”
The city’s NIBCO Water and Ice Park will be open from noon to 5 p.m. weather permitting. A memorial skate from 7:30 to 10 p.m. will honor Ralph Hartnagel, a longtime volunteer at the ice park. Admission is free all day with a $3 skate rental.
The Notre Dame Irish Figure Skating Club will also perform an exhibition show at the park at 7 p.m.
The event’s main event – the WinterFest Light Parade – will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The parade will follow Main Street, from Franklin Street to Jackson Boulevard.
Holiday and parade enthusiasts can register online or in person at the Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department at 1320 Benham Ave.
Immediately following the parade, a tree-lighting ceremony will be held on the Civic Plaza. Entertainment at the ceremony will be provided by Premier Arts carolers.
Rounding out the evening, the Lerner Theatre will host a showing of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at 8 p.m. Admission is $12.50 or $8 with an Elkhart Public Library Card.
For more information, contact Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department at 574-295-PARK or visit www.elkhartindiana.org/parks.
