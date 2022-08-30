The Environmental Protection Agency says cleanup has been completed at the Himco landfill area as well as four adjacent properties and 43 downgradient properties. Operations, maintenance and monitoring activities will continue but the agency decided no further cleanup is needed.
ELKHART — Parts of the Himco Dump have been delisted as a Superfund site.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency removed much of the dump on the northwest side of Elkhart from the National Priorities List this month. The soil portion of the site has been delisted while the groundwater portion will remain on the priorities list, along with three residential backyards with remaining ground-use restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.