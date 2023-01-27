ELKHART — Members of the Elkhart Cowboys flag football team received special recognition from the city for their recent accomplishments at a national level.
“You are my athletes of the day,” Mayor Rod Roberson told the nine-member team during a ceremony at City Hall.
The Elkhart Cowboys are elementary-age athletes who have been playing together since 2021. They have competed in tournaments in Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
In late 2022, they placed second at the Cleveland Browns NFL Flag Regional at the 10u level. This placing secured sponsorship from the Indiana Colts to play at the NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 2.
In January, they were the only Indiana team competing in the AFFL World Championship at Disney where they placed second at that tournament.
But before taking off to Las Vegas, they were honored by the mayor who handed each player a Mayor’s Award of Excellence certificate as well as a city hat and water bottle for a successful season.
The ceremony took place inside the City Hall’s council chambers Friday afternoon where family and city staff were in attendance.
“You earned your way to this front row,” Roberson told the team. “Nobody gave you anything to get here. You worked hard and you should be proud of yourselves.”
The team is led by head coach David Garcia, who said he couldn’t be more proud of his boys for their accomplishment.
“They worked really hard to get here,” he said. “It takes a lot of tournaments, but it’s been worth it. They’re fun to be with and keep me on my toes even at practice.
But what has impressed Garcia about his team the most, he said, is their passion.
“These guys are fighters,” he said. “Even if they lose, they don’t put their head down – they get up and keep fighting.”
One player, Sawyer Weltz-Schmitt, said he’s looking forward to his trip to Las Vegas as it will be the first time he’s flown on a plane.
Asked who his favorite NFL player is, and the 10-year-old was quick to respond: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
“It’d be cool to meet him on the trip,” he said.
