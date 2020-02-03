ELKHART — A local robotics team that is part of the ETHOS Innovation Center and Granger Exploration and Robotics Studio has punched its ticket to compete in an international tournament this spring.
In December, seven local ETHOS teams competed in Indiana’s FIRST LEGO League State Championship in Fort Wayne. One of those teams, 31195 Heroes, placed second out of 48 teams made up of students between the ages of 9 and 14.
With their top finish, they earned the opportunity to attend the Razorback International Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in May.
Eighty teams from 16 countries will compete in the event.
The teams will use a Lego robot to compete on a 4-by-8-foot board with tasks the robot has to complete with pre-programmed autonomous programming. The robot has to solve as many of the 14 missions as possible in 2.5 minutes.
The Heroes team is composed of four members from two families – Luke Swihart, 13, and his brother Levi, 10, and Mark Renner, 13, and his brother Chad, 10.
All four students are home-schooled. The Swiharts are from Elkhart and the Renners are from Mishawaka.
This will be Luke and Mark’s second time at the international tournament. Last year they placed seventh overall in the robotic game and were finalists for the Inspiration Award.
According to their coach Carissa Renner, it was Luke and Mark’s goal to team up with their younger brothers this year so they could experience the event for the first time.
“They’re very excited to experience this with their younger siblings,” Carissa Renner said.
To prepare, the team is meeting two to three times a week for three hours each time.
“They are looking to improve their robot looking for simplified executions of tasks and to increase the reliability,” robotics director Scott Chase said.
The team is also preparing by raising funds – the goal is $4,000 to 5,000 – to pay for the event.
Aside from competing, Carissa Renner said the team is looking forward to meeting other teams and experiencing the different cultures and energy at the tournament.
“There are almost 20 different countries represented at this international tournament and the kids are looking forward to meeting other teams, learning about their culture,” she said. “Also, seeing the different ideas that people come up with for their innovative project as well as learning about the different engineering strategies the other teams have with their robot and use to solve their mission.”
