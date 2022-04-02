ELKHART — The county health department has shut down a food truck it says was operating without a license.
The Elkhart County Department of Health announced this week that a Mexican food truck called Hay Huey was found to be operating without a retail food establishment license. The business was ordered to cease all food service operations and must remain closed until it is in full compliance with food service rules established by state and county health departments.
