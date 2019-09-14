Havilah Beardsley fountain to be rededicated

ELKHART — During an April 2017 police chase, a vehicle crashed into and destroyed part of the Havilah Beardsley Fountain. The city has been looking to repair the monument to Elkhart’s founder ever since.
Two years later, the monument is ready to be rededicated. A ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23. The public is invited.
The marble bench that sits in front of the fountain and statue of Beardsley was the part that suffered severe damage in the 2017 crash, when the fountain was 104 years old.
Beardsley’s nephew, Albert R. Beardsley, erected the monument in 1913 in honor of his uncle. The inscription reads:
“In honor of Havilah Beardsley. 1795-1856. First physician of this township who purchased section five of the Indians in 1829, and in 1832 laid out the original plat of Elkhart. Built the first saw mill in 1831; the first flour mill in 1832; the first carding mill in 1835; the second flour mill in 1845; the first paper mill in 1846. Erected by his nephew Albert R. Beardsley 1913.”
The historic fountain is located at the intersection of Beardsley Avenue and Riverside Drive. Rededication guests are encouraged to park at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.
Follow Rasmus S. Jorgensen on Twitter at @ReadRasmus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.