Harrison Street closure slated

ELKHART — A portion of Harrison Street will be closed for two weeks starting Monday.
City of Elkhart Public Works & Utilities will be doing sewer repair in the 900 block of Harrison Street.
Drivers are encouraged to take a detour on 9th and 10th streets to either Marion or Mason streets.
