ELKHART — With winter break still in session, hundreds of children and their families headed to the ETHOS Innovation Center on Monday for a few hours of some hands-on science during Open Museum Day.
Typically held on the third Saturday of each month, Open Museum Day was rescheduled this month because of the holidays and to allow for more students to attend for winter break, organizers said.
The monthly event was held upstairs in the center’s museum and featured a hologram cave, escape rooms, Star Lab shows, live animals such as a bearded dragon and a ball python for kids to touch, and tons of interactive exhibits from a large-scale Operation game to playing music with carrots – all of which were designed to give students firsthand exposure to science.
“At ETHOS, we want to make sure we’re providing kids experiences where they love science,” said John Taylor, CEO of the Innovation Center. “We like to have their eyes open up and have them explore and see things.”
Rather than the kids pushing a button to see how things work, Taylor said the point of the event was to give students hands-on lessons to help them think critically.
“We also want them to be making mistakes and try things out and find out not only what works, but what doesn’t work,” he said.
As kids get older, Taylor said, his hope is to teach students how science plays a role in all career paths.
“You don’t think of business, for example, as being a STEM career. So when our kids grow up, do they know how to think scientifically when they have a business someday? Do they know how to look at art and see all the nuances and understand how colors have wavelengths? Any area you can think of with the pathways kids are going, science adds to that.”
