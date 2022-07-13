Habitat breaks ground on Women Build

Sharing in a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday are, from left, Keith Weirich, Newmar; Michelle White, Winnebago; Suzanne Cunningham, Barletta; Karen Green, Grand Design RV; Dawn Bloch, Habitat board member; Alexis Harris, future homeowner, and two of her children; Ryan McDowell, Habitat’s director of construction; Julianne Kotowski, Patrick Industries; Trina Harris, city of Elkhart economic development specialist; and Greg Conrad, Habitat of Elkhart County director.
ELKHART — This year’s Habitat Women Build will benefit a nurse-in-training with a boy and twin girls.
Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County broke ground on the home for Alexis Harris and her three children Tuesday. The build on Belmont Avenue is the organization’s annual Women Build, which is sponsored this year by Winnebago Industries.
