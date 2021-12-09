Habitat homeowner Akiko Gravender has completed her 200 sweat equity hours and saved for her downpayment. She will complete an additional 50 hours on her home before moving in with children, Tatsu, 15, and Mayu, 12.
Photo provided / Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County
ELKHART — Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new home on Nadel Avenue and Hester Street in Elkhart for the Gravender family.
Members of Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County’s board of directors, Habitat Executive Director Greg Conrad, City of Elkhart’s Mayor Rod Roberson, sustaining sponsors Lippert, Welch Packaging, Ancon Construction, Five Diamonds Heating & Air, and community partners participated in the groundbreaking ceremony and celebration.
