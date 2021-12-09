ELKHART — Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new home on Nadel Avenue and Hester Street in Elkhart for the Gravender family.

Members of Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County’s board of directors, Habitat Executive Director Greg Conrad, City of Elkhart’s Mayor Rod Roberson, sustaining sponsors Lippert, Welch Packaging, Ancon Construction, Five Diamonds Heating & Air, and community partners participated in the groundbreaking ceremony and celebration.

