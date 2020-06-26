The six-tenths of a mile course will start on Waterfall Drive, continue to Elkhart Avenue to NIBCO Parkway to East Jackson Boulevard and back to Waterfall Drive. Drivers will cross the Elkhart River twice per lap as they race around NIBCO Water and Ice and Kardzhali parks.
Go-kart street racing, as well as a concert and fireworks, are scheduled to return to downtown Elkhart on Sept. 25-26.
Elkhart Truth file photo
ELKHART — Organizers have set new dates for the downtown Grand Prix kart racing event but have included an asterisk in the announcement in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
A message from Kevin Miller, president and CEO of USAC Racing, said the revised dates for the Thor Industries Elkhart Grand Prix presented by Genesis Products would be Sept. 25-26. The event was previously set for mid-August.
