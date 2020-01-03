Gardening equipment stolen from Wellfield

ELKHART — Wellfield Botanic Gardens was the victim of a burglary over the holidays.
“This was not their first time,” said Wellfield horticulture and facilities manager Josh Steffen. “As best we can tell is that our thieves broke through the woodlink fence, and then took out some rivets on the sheet metal on the new service building.”
A report from the Elkhart City Police Department indicates the burglary took place between Dec. 31 and Jan. 2. Taken were a blue E-Z golf cart with Wellfield Botanical Gardens decals, two white Club Car golf carts and a red Toro Workman ATV, along with handtools and powertools.
Steffen said the situation leaves some serious complications for the garden.
“Besides being disgruntled and leaving something interesting to start my year off with, it leaves a hole. The golf cart and the Toro are our main work gear,” he said. “We’ve accumulated all kinds of tools over the years, we have a good shop and we’re pretty self-sufficient thanks to great volunteers who help make the whole operation possible, but now until we get everything replaced it makes it harder for us to keep a beautiful garden.”
The gardens won’t be busy again for several months, but as crews begin taking down Christmas decorations and pruning trees, Steffen is less than hopeful that the thieves will be discovered.
“We’re a not-for-profit so we’re not rolling in cash,” Steffen said.
The facility had installed security cameras in several locations just last year and was planning to install additional cameras this year. The existing cameras did not pick up any traffic, but Steffen has hopes that the burglars went other places too, and perhaps their cameras picked them up.
“Thankfully they stole the Workman because it’s not a piece of equipment most people have around here,” he said. “It’s also our highest-dollar item, so it’s a little harder to sell than a golf cart.”
The case remains under investigation.
