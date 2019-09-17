Former Elkhart woman, 4 children, slain in Florida

The remains of a woman formerly of Elkhart and who are believed to be her four children were found in Brantley County, Georgia, on Monday, according to police.
Casei Jones, 32, and her four children had not been seen for six weeks and were reported missing by family on Sept. 14. Jones lived in Marion County, Florida.
Her last name was Gilbert when she lived in Elkhart County, according to Elkhart Community Schools. She graduated from Elkhart Memorial High School in 2005.
Jones' children range in age from 1 to 10. They are Cameron Bowers, 10, Preston Bowers, 5, Mercalli Jones, 2, and Aiyana Jones, 1.
After she and her children were reported missing, detectives named Jones' husband, Michael Wayne Jones Jr., 38, as a person of interest. On Sunday, Sept. 15, Jones Jr. was located in Brantley County, Georgia, following a traffic incident. Police found Casei Jones' remains in the vehicle.
Jones Jr. later led police to the remains of four children. Though they have not been identified, detectives believe they are the remains of the four missing children.
Based upon the evidence located during the investigation and interviews with Jones Jr., Marion County Sheriff’s Office detectives said they believe he killed the victims in Marion County, Florida, at their Summerfield home.
Detectives believe he stored the bodies at his home and in his van for several weeks before transporting them to Brantley County, Georgia.
Jones Jr. has been charged with second degree murder in Marion County, Florida. More charges may be forthcoming, police said.
