ELKHART — Downtown’s Gateway Mile is hosting a football-themed Block Party from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday along Main Street and Lexington Avenue.
Organizers are planning retail-store deals and football-related fun. Food trucks and the televised Notre Dame football game will be available at the plaza and newly renovated green space on Main Street.
