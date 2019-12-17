Firefighters compensated for pay delay

ELKHART — Elkhart firefighters did not receive their Thanksgiving week paycheck in time, causing problems over the holiday weekend, according to the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 338.
The firefighters, who get paid every other Friday, were supposed to receive their paycheck the day before Thanksgiving, since Black Friday was also a holiday. But the paychecks did not arrive until that Friday, two days late.
Local 338 president Dustin Flagg said he took the issue to newly appointed Fire Chief Steve Kamp after his colleagues noticed the issue, asking the chief to compensate the staff for the contract violation.
Flagg wanted 24 hours of compensatory time. Though Kamp agreed that the contract had been violated, he felt Flagg’s request was unreasonable.
So the two ended up at a special Board of Public Safety grievance meeting on Monday morning, laying out their cases in front of the board, which was charged with settling the dispute.
Flagg told the board that, in the past, when an individual firefighter had not received pay on time, they received 24 hours of compensatory time.
“We can’t say that’s a standard or a past practice, because it’s something that doesn’t happen very often. But it was a starting point for our grievance,” Flagg said.
Deputy city attorney Randy Arnd represented Kamp’s case, saying that the cost of giving every firefighter 24 hours of compensatory time was too high.
“They want the equivalent of about $550 per firefighters for damages for being paid late,” he said.
That comes out to about $61,000 in total.
Flagg said compensatory time cannot be measured in that way, since the city would not be paying an additional $61,000, but rather would be paying the same while allowing firefighters time off work.
He said that, according to the firefighters’ contract with the city, they are allowed to take compensatory time off work when there are so many people already working that it is not necessary to have others work overtime.
Arndt argued that, while the contract was breached, the damages to the firefighters were minimal, since they were paid only a few days late. He called Flagg’s request “overreaching.”
“Show us your damages. We’ve not seen any damages,” Arndt said.
Flagg said it is hard to measure the damages of late payment.
“There are some firefighters that didn’t have a bank that was open that Friday. There are some firefighters that maybe had plans to do something with that money the day that they were planning to get it,” he said.
“What you’re telling us is that you really don’t know if there’s any suffering that happened,” said Robert Woods, president of the Board of Public Safety.
“The suffering is, the contract was violated,” Flagg said. “And if we don’t hold to the contract now, then next summer if we pay Monday instead of Friday, then it’s going to be the same question.”
But he acknowledged that he does not know the amount of any monetary damages to his colleagues.
About 40 minutes into the meeting, Arndt suggested that he, Kamp and Flagg should discuss terms on their own. Flagg agreed and Woods called a 15-minute recess.
When they came out, they told the board that an agreement had been reached that every firefighter would receive six hours of compensatory time. Any fees incurred by a firefighter as a result of late payments will be reimbursed by the city. An amendment will be made to the contract, making it clear that this will be the compensation if firefighters are paid late in the future.
Follow Rasmus S. Jorgensen on Twitter at @ReadRasmus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.