ELKHART — A firefighter suffered a minor injury after a fire was extinguished at a small single-story home north of Beardsley Avenue.
Crews were called at 8:47 p.m. Monday to 1222 Erwin St., the Elkhart Fire Department said. They found heavy smoke coming from the structure and fire coming from a window along the east side of the residence.
