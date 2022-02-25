GOSHEN — An Elkhart man accused of fatally shooting his roommate in August faces enhanced prison time if convicted.
Dustin McKee, 31, is charged with the murder of 38-year-old Brandon Lowe on Aug. 25 at the North Michigan Street home they shared. He allegedly called 911 to report that he killed Lowe, shortly after police made an earlier visit to the residence for an argument between the men.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.