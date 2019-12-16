ELKHART — First responders were called to a water rescue Monday on the St. Joseph River across from McNaughton Park.
A driver of a Chevrolet Blazer appeared to have lost control of the vehicle on Edgewater Boulevard about 10:17 a.m., sliding into the river.
Snow had fallen overnight , and temperatures were below 30 degrees Monday morning.
The man escaped from the vehicle, according to Elkhart Police Lt. Travis Snider, and was transported to the hospital.
The Elkhart Fire Department launched two boats from McNaughton Park about 10:30 a.m. Crews located the submerged vehicle and divers attached hooks to it.
About 11 a.m., a crane from Tom's Auto Salvage began dragging the Chevrolet toward shore where it got stuck as it hit the steep bank sideways. Firefighters and the crane operator worked together for about 30 minutes to turn the car so it would face the bank with its front and could be dragged on its wheels.
After successfully turning the Chevrolet, the crane operator pulled the vehicle back on the road about 11:30 a.m.
