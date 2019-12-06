ELKHART — A community nonprofit is offering donors the opportunity to take home a unique piece of art this holiday season while benefiting local arts.
The Festival of Trees at the Lerner Theatre allows bidders to win one of 30 specially designed Christmas trees or holiday wreaths in support of the resident theater at the Lerner, Premier Arts.
“They’re all done by designers so it might not be the typical kind of tree you’d find in your house,” said Craig Gibson, Premier Arts’ executive artistic director. “The designers have done an amazing job at giving us a varied palette.”
Among them are three different Notre Dame-themed trees, Indiana University wreaths, handmade ornamentation, candy-themed trees, a Whoville tree and a children’s book-themed holiday tree.
Gibson, a designer of two of the trees, said while the trees would all be beautiful in a living room, they’d also make a great addition to the holiday decor of a local business such as a retail shop, church or doctor’s office.
“This would be a great opportunity for someone to nab a really beautifully designed tree for a public space – a great opportunity for someone to donate to us and then to donate to someone else,” Gibson said.
There is also an opportunity to bid on a custom-designed tree using furnished ornaments or allowing designers to purchase new ornaments for an all-new look to a home’s Christmas tree for a fun collaboration.
Trees are bidding at $300 to $500, but Gibson is hopeful the bids will reach into the thousands.
“A lot of people put time and energy into these,” he said.
Elizabeth Bond, of Elkhart, is one of those people. She and her daughter Madeline and daughter-in-law JJ created “Owlet’s Winter Wonderland,” which features miniature lifelike owls and “foliage” to create a light and whimsical holiday decoration for the fundraising event.
“I hope the community takes the time to come and enjoy the sparkle,” Bond said.
Each tree costs between $300 and $1,000 to design, Gibson said.
Not unlike artists, who seemingly have spared no expense to make the trees that beautify the lobby of the Lerner, Premier Arts strives to give the children in their acting programs every opportunity to experience the theater.
“At Premier Arts, we never say no,” Gibson said. “We always start with yes.”
One example was the short timeline Gibson offered the crew to create the studio’s most recent production, “Frozen Jr.,” in November, which allowed 144 children a chance to be onstage despite the fact that it wasn’t on the schedule at the beginning of the year.
“People don’t always understand how expensive that is,” he said. “What we’re able to do here, really, is contingent on our ability to raise the money to do it.”
Premier Arts is hoping to raise $50,000 through the Festival of Trees fundraiser, but Gibson said it’s not only about raising money.
“I just really want people to come see them,” he said. “We’re hoping we’re able to do this every year.”
The fundraising event is also meant to herald in the Christmas season for the community, Gibson said, adding that the Lerner is open during Winterfest this weekend.
“If you’re feeling down or like you don’t love Christmas, come to the Lerner lobby and be filled with the joy of Christmas,” Gibson said.
The regular hours for the Art Decio Donor Lobby at the Lerner are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, however the lobby will be open for extended hours to allow the public more viewing time. During Winterfest, the lobby will also be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.
The lobby also be open for anyone attending ticketed performances at the Lerner, which include an 8 p.m. showing of the “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on Saturday, Dec. 7, and a 2:30 p.m. free holiday concert by the Elkhart Municipal Band on Sunday, Dec. 8.
The lobby will also be open during Premier Arts’ final performance of 2019. “Meet Me in St. Louis” will take place next weekend with showings at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. The show is also the final opportunity to view the Festival of Trees.
Potential bidders may join in the auction at www.32auctions.com/premierarts. Visitors may also vote on their favorite holiday trees for $1 per vote. Bidders having difficulty using the site can also contact Premier Arts’ social media coordinator Tanner Smale at tanner@premierarts.org.
