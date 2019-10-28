Feedback sought on city zoning updates

ELKHART — The City of Elkhart Office of Development Services is inviting residents to learn more about proposed updates to the City’s Zoning Ordinance, which outlines the standards and requirements that guide land use and development within the city limits.
The open house is from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, in the Common Council Chambers, 229 S. Second St. Interested property owners, businesses, and residents are free to come and go at any time during the open house.
Since spring, the city has been gathering input from key stakeholders regarding these potential updates, including members of the Common Council, Plan Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals, and the local real estate and development community. The information presented at the open house represents areas specifically identified by this steering committee as opportunities for improvement to the existing Zoning Ordinance.
The goal of this project is to ensure the city remains economically competitive and that land use is regulated efficiently and effectively, officials said. Any revisions are intended to make the ordinance more modern, concise and easy to understand. The city is also looking to create increased flexibility within the ordinance to allow planning staff to work with applicants to achieve the best outcome based on site conditions.
At the open house, residents will be able to learn more about specific topics reviewed by the steering committee and any potential amendments currently being proposed. City staff members as well as planning team Rundell Ernstberger Associates will be available to answer questions and gather feedback from community members. This feedback will be shared with the Plan Commission and Common Council during an upcoming joint work session, prior to any official action being taken by the Common Council. Final draft language and public hearings are anticipated to take place early next year.
Questions or concerns can be forwarded to Eric Trotter, acting director of Development Services, at 574-294-5471 or eric.trotter@coei.org.
