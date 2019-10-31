ELKHART — No people were injured, but family members lost their dog in an Elkhart house fire on Thursday.
The house at Plainfield and Southwood drives began in the morning. Dawn Crase, who lives at the house, said the family can thank a friend for keeping them safe.
"Our friend came and woke us up this morning, about 7:30. The garage was on fire and we barely got out," she said. "Our dog didn't make it."
Crase, who was walking around the house, assessing the damage with the help of firefighters Thursday morning, said she does not know what will happen now. She used just one word to describe how she felt.
"Lost."
Randy Stone, assistant chief at Osolo Township Fire Department, said the attached garage was engulfed in flames that had spread to the house by the time firefighters arrived, not long after the family was alerted.
"It had a pretty good jump on us, so there wasn't much we could do," he said.
Osolo Township Fire Department was assisted by Osolo EMS and fire departments from Cleveland Township and Bristol.
Red Cross was at the house and is offering assistance to the displaced family.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday and was still undetermined.
Follow Rasmus S. Jorgensen on Twitter at @ReadRasmus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.