Fall leaf pickup to begin in Elkhart

ELKHART — City maintenance crews are preparing for the first round of fall leaf pickup, scheduled to begin on Monday, Oct. 21, and end on Friday, Dec. 13, as weather permits.
Here is a complete schedule of leaf pickup in Elkhart.
Zone A
When: Monday, Oct. 21, through Friday, Oct. 25, and Monday, Nov. 18, through Friday, Nov. 22
Where: Neighborhoods north of the St. Joseph River and west of Johnson Street
Zone B
When: Monday, Oct. 28, through Friday, Nov. 1, and Monday, Nov. 25, through Friday, Nov. 29
Where: Neighborhoods north of the St. Joseph River and east of Johnson Street
Zone C
When: Monday, Nov. 4, through Friday, Nov. 8, and Monday, Dec. 2, through Friday, Dec. 6
Where: Neighborhoods south of the St. Joseph River and east of Third/Main Street
Zone D
When: Monday, Nov. 11, through Friday, Nov. 15, and Monday, Dec. 9, through Friday, Dec. 13
Where: Neighborhoods south of the St. Joseph River and west of Third/Main Street
The city also offers these tips for residents:
n Leaves should be placed in a separate pile from brush and limbs. Leaf machines are designed to pick up leaves only. Sticks will clog the machines, causing delays.
n City ordinance states that citizens should rake their leaves to the curb, but not extending into the street, in accordance with the posted pickup schedule. Leaves can easily clog the storm sewer grates and may cause flooding.
More information about leaf pickup is available from the Elkhart Street Department at 574-293-5518. Residents may also choose to dispose of their own leaves by taking them to the Elkhart County Landfill. More information on that program is available at 574-522-2581.
