Faith Mission of Michiana dedicates transitional housing

The Swihart Tiny House Village is located on the Faith Mission campus at 801 Behnam Ave., and includes 12 individual move-in ready homes each 20 feet by 20 feet. It’s part of the Transitional Housing Program, which provides intermediate-term housing for Faith Mission program graduates who need further assistance in attaining personal stability.

ELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce and the Faith Mission of Michiana hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony recently to dedicate and officially open the Swihart Tiny House Village.

