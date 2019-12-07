Express delivery to Santa

ELKHART — Santa’s little helpers are at it again this year, offering postal service direct to the North Pole all around the city.
Eighteen mailboxes at various downtown shops offer children plenty of ways to make sure their wish lists are seen by old St. Nick.
“It’s a great citywide idea really,” Elkhart Public Library media specialist Trevor Wendzonka said.
The library’s mailbox typically boasts the largest number of Letters to Santa due to activities hosted by the library, but many other locations also offer children the chance to drop off letters to the gift-giver.
The project began last year when Premier Arts donated time and money to build the mailboxes, an idea spawned by the Winterfest Committee.
The National Honor Society elves from Memorial and Central high schools help Santa write some of the personalized return letters to local youth; the high schools’ art students also painted windows at several downtown shops for the holidays.
Elkhart Education Foundation is one of many organizations involved in ensuring the holiday mailbox program thrives in the city.
“It’s nice because it brings people down to the stores at Christmas time,” foundation executive director Ashley Boling-Molyneaux said. “Anything that gets people downtown and into the local shops is a benefit.”
But she said Letters to Santa also helps build writing skills in children and teaches them to address an envelope.
“Whole classrooms have done this, where they’ve had multiple drafts and review and revise and make it look nice,” she said.
Santa letters aren’t just for children wishing for new dolls or a race car, or practicing academics. Some families have serious needs they’re struggling to meet.
During last year’s project, Molyneaux was surprised to discover a need within the community that she and others hadn’t expected through the Santa mailboxes.
One family had lost everything in a fire. Another child had a very sick mother and an absent father.
“The Winterfest Committee came together to make sure these kids got what they needed,” she said.
Members of the committee went back to their respective places of employment and asked their friends, family and co-workers to help them help local families.
“Everybody was like, ‘What can we do to help?’” Molyneaux said. “The people who serve on this committee want Winterfest to be a positive experience for our city, and Letters to Santa is a fun part, but it’s just one part.”
In total, they discovered five families in need of their help, thanks to letters submitted to Santa.
“We didn’t know what we were getting ourselves into,” Molyneaux said. “We hope they’ll all be happy and sweet letters this year, but you never know.”
Dec. 14 is the deadline for submitting a Letter to Santa. Among mailboxes locations are the Lerner Theatre, Elkhart Public Library, Stephenson’s of Elkhart, the Electric Brew, Hopman Jewelers, Bella’s Boutique, Centier Bank, NIBCO Water & Ice Park, B on the River, the Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, Artisan and 523 Tap & Grill.
Personalized responses from Santa and his elves are scheduled to be mailed Dec. 20.
