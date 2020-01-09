ELKHART — An Elkhart woman was reported missing Tuesday morning, according to Elkhart Police .
Her roommate reported at 10:33 a.m. that Morgan Wilson, 19, of Elkhart, did not come home to their apartment. Wilson does not have phone service, the roommate said, but she had been seen on social media accounts, police said.
Wilson was last seen in a black Ford Mustang GT from an unknown year.
Wilson is described as a 19-year-old white female, 5-foot-4-inches, 135 pounds with blondish/reddish hair and green eyes. There was no clothing description.
Contact had not been made with the family to confirm that they have not heard from Morgan, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.