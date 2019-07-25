Elkhart teams up with local business for public picnic

ELKHART — The City of Elkhart is celebrating that July is National Parks and Recreation Month by teaming up with local business Cummins Onan to host a community picnic at "one of Elkhart’s hidden gems," according to a press release.
The free, family friendly event is scheduled for Friday at Elkhart’s Sterling Park.
Community members can stop by anytime between 5 and 8 p.m. for free activities, games and picnic food favorites.
“We are excited to partner with Cummins Onan to offer an event that invites families to explore one of our underutilized parks and encourages them to take advantage of the free opportunities available through Elkhart Parks and Recreation,” said Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese. “Cummins Onan has always been a big proponent of our parks department, and their continued support allows us to provide an even greater service to the citizens of our community.”
Sterling Park is on the city’s southeast side on the site of the former LaBour Pump Facility. Today, the five-acre site utilizes sustainable and recycled material for all amenities. Tables and chairs are made of recycled granite and marble building materials from Miles Factory. Other park amenities include a half-mile walking trial, community garden plots in raised beds, an open-air pavilion and windmills with adaptive solar panels and lights.
The city of Elkhart was awarded the Eartha Award by the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce in 2013 for its work to remediate the site and redevelop it for the benefit of the entire community.
After the Picnic in the Park, Cummins Onan will be no stranger to Sterling Park. They plan to adopt the park, assisting with general maintenance and other beautification needs to ensure the park continues to be a safe and attractive gathering place for all, city officials said in a statement.
“We are excited to partner with the City of Elkhart Parks and Recreation as part of our yearly community service and outreach program,” said Luis Arias, Cummins Onan service team leader. “We look forward to this event’s success and continuing forward with this partnership for many years to come. Our company values helping and serving the communities where we live and work.”
