ELKHART — A new financial study of the City of Elkhart shows the city is in a unique position, according to the consulting firm that presented its findings to officials.
The purpose of the Comprehensive Financial Plan, prepared by Baker Tilly, is to provide a financial roadmap for taking on the city’s investments while preserving its standard of fiscal and operational accountability, said Baker Tilly partner and accountant Jeff Rowe.
Expenses are increasing in certain areas, including streets, parks and public safety pensions, but that is not a major problem, according to Rowe.
“The city has been able to absorb those spending levels and still control the tax rate,” he said.
Since 2010, the property tax rate in the city has increased by 32.7 percent, but most of that increase came from 2010 to 2013, when the net assessed property value in the city fell by $350 million. In the years since, property values have increased, and the tax rate went up more slowly, from $1.8993 per $100 assessed value in 2013 to $2.0788 in 2018. The tax rate fell to $1.9874 this year.
Rowe said that, generally, as property values decrease, property tax rates increase and vice versa. He said that is roughly what is happening in Elkhart, where, despite the slump following the Great Recession, property value in the city has increased by 8.9 percent since 2010.
Baker Tilly also found that the city has seen a growth in cash balance in select funds from 2011-2018. In fact, the cash balance more than doubled, from $26 million in 2011 to $60 million in 2018.
“This really speaks to the strength of the cash position of the city,” Rowe said. “Even as spending has increased, the city has been able to increase the cash reserves on hand.”
City Council President Brian Dickerson, R-at large, questioned Rowe on how common it is for a city to see increases in both spending and cash on hand.
“The city is unique in that aspect,” Rowe said.
Baker Tilly, in its study, compared Elkhart with seven similar-sized communities and found that the city’s assessed property value, at $2.27 billion in 2018, is on the higher end, outperforming the low-scorer by $1 billion and the average by $200 million. The assessed property value in Elkhart increased to $2.47 billion in 2019.
In the same cities, Baker Tilly found, Elkhart also has a property tax rate on the high end, 36.5 percent higher than the average.
One issue for the city finances is circuit breaker tax credits, or property tax relief, which has the city losing out on $9.4 million in property tax revenue in 2019. If the city were able to include that in its property tax revenue, it would make up 19 percent of that income.
According to Baker Tilly, Elkhart circuit breaker losses are twice as high as the average of the similar-sized cities used for comparison. That indicates a high number of residents with a relatively low income.
In good news for the city, Elkhart has relatively low outstanding debt, at $48 million, or $943.25 per resident. The high scorer among comparable cities is at $4,304.87 per resident, while the low scorer is at $725.48.
Elkhart scored highest among all in cash reserve balance, at $128 million, almost twice the average of $66 million.
All of this combined means that the city is in a good position to continue investing in itself, Rowe said.
Among the large expected investments through 2022 are $15 million on road projects, $32 million for the River District project, and the creation of a new $45 million building for Elkhart’s police and firefighters.
“In total, when you take into account the utilities, over the next four years we’re looking at around $228 million in overall capital expenditures,” said Rowe.
Given Elkhart’s lack of industrial diversity, it is particularly important that the city is cautious and keeps a good cash reserve to be prepared for an economic downturn, he said. Baker Tilly recommends having a cash reserve at between 20 percent and 50 percent of the city’s operating balance, but Elkhart is well above that. In fact, even with the $228 capital expenditures through 2022, Baker Tilly anticipates that the city’s cash balance will continue to increase.
Dickerson argued that, since the city’s financial situation is so tied to the RV industry, it makes sense for Elkhart to have a cash reserve that is higher than what Baker Tilly generally recommends.
“There have been times when this particular municipality has been criticized for having high levels of cash on hand, but I can also remember the day when we were looking at laying off employees because we didn’t have enough money to pay the bills,” Dickerson said.
Councilman David Henke, R-3, said credit should be given to the City Council.
“This council should take considerable acknowledgment for the cash position we’re in, along with the administration. Because we’ve made some less than popular decisions,” he said.
Those decisions, he believes, are what made it possible for the city to invest in the River District and attract private investments that help improve the city.
“The question becomes, do we stay in the old model of larger cash holdings for the rainy day, or do we purposefully move money to a capital investment account and create our own local stimulus?” Henke said.
Follow Rasmus S. Jorgensen on Twitter at @ReadRasmus
(1) comment
Did I just read $45 million for a new police station? Seems fair. They are doing stellar job at exactly nothing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.