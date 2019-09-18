ELKHART — The remaining 43 lots in the Lexington Landing and Quail Island development along the St. Joseph River in Elkhart will be up for auction Oct. 1.
Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. will market the property and conduct the absolute auction.
“This development was conceived when contractor Percival Haines bought the land and began work on the project,” said Roger Diehm, vice president of the company. “Today, it is owned by a partnership of five of Percival’s sons, and they have decided it’s time to sell the remaining lots.”
The property is located west of Nappenee Street and south of Lexington Avenue in Elkhart.
The auction – 66 acres in all – includes lots ranging in size from a half-acre to five acres. Out of the 43 lots, 29 front on either the river or lake.
“This is an incredibly luxurious development that has been around for decades, yet it is so private that many in Elkhart never knew it existed. There are very few opportunities to buy land at auction in such a mature, beautiful neighborhood. This should be of interest to builders as well as to individuals seeking land on which to build,” said Diehm.
Schrader personnel will be available to accommodate inspections on Sept. 18, 4-6 p.m.; Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Sept. 22, 2-4 p.m.
The auction will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the RV/MH Hall of Fame and Museum/Northern Indiana Event Center, 21565 Executive Parkway, Elkhart.
Online bidding will be available by prior arrangement.
Those seeking additional information may visit www.schraderauction.com or call 800-451-2709.
