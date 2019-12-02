Elkhart officer admits to drunken driving

ELKHART — An Elkhart Police officer has admitted to intoxicated driving after he was involved in a crash in December 2018.
Scott Haigh, 41, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received a one-year suspended jail sentence, to be served on reporting probation.
His probation may be modified to nonreporting status after he completes all the terms of his plea agreement. Those terms include a 30-day driver’s license suspension and participation in the Victim Impact Panel program with the Center for Community Justice.
Haigh must also undergo a substance abuse evaluation and addictions assessment, and obtained follow-up treatment if needed, according to the judge’s order. Elkhart County Superior Court 6 Judge David Bonfiglio accepted his plea and sentenced him at the end of October.
As an exception to the terms of probation, Bonfiglio’s order allows Haigh to possess a firearm in line with his duties as a police officer.
Haigh was a nine-year veteran of the Elkhart Police Department at the rank of corporal at the time of the Dec. 18 crash. No injuries were reported in the two-vehicle accident that happened at around 2:30 p.m. at 3rd and Franklin streets.
An officer with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene and gave Haigh a standard field sobriety test, which he failed. Drug recognition and blood tests followed.
Haigh was placed on unpaid leave in late August, after being on paid leave since the time of his crash and arrest.
