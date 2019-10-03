ELKHART — Mayor Tim Neese announced Thursday that Steve Kamp will be appointed Elkhart fire chief following Chad Carey’s transition to the private sector.
Kamp has served as Carey’s assistant fire chief since Jan. 1, 2016.
In this new role, Kamp will oversee the city’s complete fire service, which is delivered by 129 firefighters through seven fire stations, staffing six engines, three ambulances, one quintuple combination pumper and one aerial as front-line apparatus.
The Elkhart Fire Department maintains one of the highest Public Protection Classifications awarded to any Indiana city or town.
“Steve has a degree in fire science and has extensive experience as a paramedic and former chief at Baugo Township Fire Department,” Neese said. “As assistant chief of the Elkhart Fire Department, he has played a key role in the continued success of the department, expanding the medical program, researching efficient and cost-effective apparatuses, and advancing the city’s emergency preparedness. I am confident that he will provide strong, respected leadership through the remainder of my term.”
Kamp will assume the duties of fire chief effective Saturday, Oct. 5.
Neese thanked Carey for being one of the first department heads to join his administration and for his dedicated service to the City of Elkhart every day since.
