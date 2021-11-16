ELKHART — Mayor Rod Roberson will present his State of the City address at 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall.
They mayor is expected to share the city’s accomplishments for 2021 and look ahead to 2022 and the city’s goals for the upcoming year, his office said.
