SOUTH BEND — An Elkhart man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison on a firearms-related offense.
Darnell Verner, 31, was sentenced to 70 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was arrested in January 2020 and charged with multiple counts of acquiring and possessing firearms despite a felony conviction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.