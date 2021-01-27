GOSHEN — An Elkhart man who pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a young girl was given seven years of prison time as part of a 13-year sentence.
Jesse James, 31, admitted to two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor as a Level 4 felony. He faced three counts of the crime after he was arrested in March 2020, for incidents involving a girl under age 16, but the third count was dismissed as part of his plea agreement.
