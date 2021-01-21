GOSHEN — An Elkhart man facing multiple drug charges has pleaded guilty to meth possession.
Benjamin Morris Jr., 31, was arrested in November and charged with dealing 10 or more grams of methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony. His charges also include unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of cocaine, both Level 6 felonies, as well as misdemeanor counts of marijuana possession and resisting law enforcement.
