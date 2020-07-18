ELKHART — An Elkhart man faces meth-dealing charges after a search warrant was executed at his residence.
Harley Gushwa Jr., 45, was arrested Tuesday and charged with dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, and maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony. He was arrested following an investigation by the Elkhart County Intelligence and Covert Enforcement unit.
